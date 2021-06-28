Melanie Dronfield

Summer Days

Melanie Dronfield
Melanie Dronfield
  • Save
Summer Days procreate portrait art portraits painting hair woman texture drawing summer portrait illustration
Download color palette

This is the first illustration of a new series I am working on. Let me know what you think and keep an eye out for my next post!

Melanie Dronfield
Melanie Dronfield

More by Melanie Dronfield

View profile
    • Like