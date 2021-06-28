Umair khan

Find Your Pet with Us App Concept

Hey friends!

Today however, I'm excited to share this quick concept I made recently. It's a concept app that lets you find your best friend i mean your pet . I went to keep it simple and minimalist so here i go.

That's it for today!

Yours truly,
Umair Khan

