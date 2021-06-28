Ekaterina Agapkina

Neon mobile and tablet version

Neon mobile and tablet version
Well, to be honest, I still don't like to make adaptive version. In 2017, customers did not want to spend time on this, so I quickly and inaccurately made this version. I still need more practice and time to do it really good.

