Replication of "Confidence by Vladimir Biondic"

Replication of "Confidence by Vladimir Biondic" bold redlove confidence websitedesign ui
Replicated Dribbble shot by Vladimir Biondic because I loved the boldness and wanted to understand what went into creating this beautiful masterpiece.

Actual Shot: https://dribbble.com/shots/15081333-Confidence

Photo credits: Luke Nugent - https://www.behance.net/gallery/104515583/UTOPIA

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
