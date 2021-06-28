Replication of "Confidence by Vladimir Biondic"

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Replicated Dribbble shot by Vladimir Biondic because I loved the boldness and wanted to understand what went into creating this beautiful masterpiece.
Actual Shot: https://dribbble.com/shots/15081333-Confidence
Photo credits: Luke Nugent - https://www.behance.net/gallery/104515583/UTOPIA