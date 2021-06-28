small digital agency landing page concept

2017. This is my unrealeased concept of digital agency seo-grand.ru where i had a job. I tried to make new promotion idea and reinvent company image. Main idea - small agency with warm and very personal style of work. Mood - handmade, some provincial charm, a bit vintage but creative and flexable. I made pagescript, copywriting, and design of one page. This is my first project where i started to create texts and think about USP.