small digital agency landing page concept

small digital agency landing page concept marketing photoshop corporate illustration webdesign landingpage pale ux digitalagency typography typographic graphicdesign vintage botanic design handmade branding web
2017. This is my unrealeased concept of digital agency seo-grand.ru where i had a job. I tried to make new promotion idea and reinvent company image. Main idea - small agency with warm and very personal style of work. Mood - handmade, some provincial charm, a bit vintage but creative and flexable. I made pagescript, copywriting, and design of one page. This is my first project where i started to create texts and think about USP.

    • Like