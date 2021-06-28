Catherine Melnik

Startup app Sous-chef for iOS

Hi friends!

I'm glad to share with you a long and fruitful work on the Sous-chef application for iOS for the selection of recipes from ingredients in the refrigerator in the form of a case on Behance.
I will be sincerely glad for your support and ask for it very much❤

Full case on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122443103/Startup-app-Sous-chef-for-iOS






Posted on Jun 28, 2021
