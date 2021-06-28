🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi friends!
I'm glad to share with you a long and fruitful work on the Sous-chef application for iOS for the selection of recipes from ingredients in the refrigerator in the form of a case on Behance.
I will be sincerely glad for your support and ask for it very much❤
Full case on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122443103/Startup-app-Sous-chef-for-iOS
Download CV: http://designer-catherine.tilda.ws/
Telegram: https://t.me/CatherineMelnik
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/katsiaryna-melnik-175030202/
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/catherine.melnik/