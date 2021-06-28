Google Pay - Watch App

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I never carry my phone around while cycling, I always use my airpods and apple watch. One day, I wanted to purchase something and I being a regular UPI user thought that what if we could use our smart watches for payment?
Soon did my research and realised Apple Watch has no payment apps in India.
Hence I created this app keeping in mind the fundamentals targeting a single feature or task.