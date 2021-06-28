Sophie Speliopoulos

Moon Sub Badges

While I am open for custom Twitch emote and sub badge commissions, I will also have some pre-made sets available for purchase! The first of which is this set of 12 pixel art-style moon sub badges.

Please send me an email (sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu) to inquire about pricing for custom and/or pre-made emote and sub badge sets!

