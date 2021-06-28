Cerebrent Systems

Jeffcommerce : B2B E-commerce Website

Cerebrent Systems
Cerebrent Systems
Hire Me
  • Save
Jeffcommerce : B2B E-commerce Website ux ui app vector typography illustration design branding graphic design
Jeffcommerce : B2B E-commerce Website ux ui app vector typography illustration design branding graphic design
Jeffcommerce : B2B E-commerce Website ux ui app vector typography illustration design branding graphic design
Jeffcommerce : B2B E-commerce Website ux ui app vector typography illustration design branding graphic design
Jeffcommerce : B2B E-commerce Website ux ui app vector typography illustration design branding graphic design
Jeffcommerce : B2B E-commerce Website ux ui app vector typography illustration design branding graphic design
Jeffcommerce : B2B E-commerce Website ux ui app vector typography illustration design branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Blog Details.jpg
  2. Careers.jpg
  3. Pricing Tiers.jpg
  4. Getting in touch & connecting with JeffCommerce.jpg
  5. Some meaningful insights for the users.jpg
  6. Redesigned Product Pages.jpg
  7. About JeffCommerce.jpg

Jeffcommerce simplifies retail & retail catalog expansion and gives one, the access to the world's leading brands. It connects brands to the world of e-commerce by simplifying, increasing and managing their B2B E-commerce Sales. Their customers are the world’s leading brands and E-commerce companies for which they optimize their supply chain. I worked on it's User Experience designs, Visual Designs and branding.

Website: https://www.jeffcommerce.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Cerebrent Systems
Cerebrent Systems
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cerebrent Systems

View profile
    • Like