Jeffcommerce : B2B E-commerce Website

Jeffcommerce simplifies retail & retail catalog expansion and gives one, the access to the world's leading brands. It connects brands to the world of e-commerce by simplifying, increasing and managing their B2B E-commerce Sales. Their customers are the world’s leading brands and E-commerce companies for which they optimize their supply chain. I worked on it's User Experience designs, Visual Designs and branding.
Website: https://www.jeffcommerce.com