Rohit Changra

Apple Music Mobile App Concept

Rohit Changra
Rohit Changra
  • Save
Apple Music Mobile App Concept product design design uiux user interface design designinpiration dribble daily ui ui design app design
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

This is the new shot for the Apple Music Mobile App Design.

I hope you all like it. Please share your feedback in a comment below.

Instagram- uxbaba (https://www.instagram.com/uxbaba/)

Also, press “L” to show your love!

Rohit Changra
Rohit Changra

More by Rohit Changra

View profile
    • Like