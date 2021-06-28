Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Khanh Tran

UI/UX Case Study - Philadelphia Museum of Arts

Khanh Tran
Khanh Tran
  • Save
UI/UX Case Study - Philadelphia Museum of Arts animation graphic design app branding design ux
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Khanh Tran
Khanh Tran

More by Khanh Tran

View profile
    • Like