This is a IT tech logo. the concept is include Letter D+Pigeon+Tech Data sign.

A pigeon who is the sign of peace and Data deliverer. A pigeon bear that Data to his client fastly.

You can hire me.

WhatsApp : +8801710-043240

E-mail: Shamsuddinahmed6767@gmail.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ShamsuddinSUA

Don't Forget to follow me.