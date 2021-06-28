Martin Krieger

Decorative Picture Frames

I made these sweet sublimated frames for work. As always, automation is used to place the artwork onto a blank photo of the product. In the lifestyle image, I chose a yellow background to contrast the mostly cool color pallettes of the frames.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
