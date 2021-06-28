Takumi Otobe / unotovive

GG ~ Mobile app for find gaming friend ( ver1.0 )

GG ~ Mobile app for find gaming friend ( ver1.0 )
一生付き合えるゲーム友達を探せるマッチングアプリというコンセプトのアプリです。ver 1.0

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
