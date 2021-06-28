Omega-Pixel

Think Like A Boss

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Hire Me
  • Save
Think Like A Boss business logo software logo think boss logo smart logo light bulb simple logo combination mark combination logo graphic design logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
Think Like A Boss business logo software logo think boss logo smart logo light bulb simple logo combination mark combination logo graphic design logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
Think Like A Boss business logo software logo think boss logo smart logo light bulb simple logo combination mark combination logo graphic design logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
Download color palette
  1. mascot insta.png
  2. iPhone X Mockup 02.png
  3. my mery.png

This's an old proposal for a software company, and as you see guys it's a simple and clever combination between light bulb ( to reflect smartness ) and suit ( to reflect the boss ).
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Power your company with our creative studio

More by Omega-Pixel

View profile
    • Like