Synergy Codes Abstract Icons Set

Paulina Niewiadomska for Synergy Codes
branding abstract icons abstract colors icon set icons geometric minimal vector design
Hello guys 👋!

Icons are one of the design works we do daily 😎. Take a look at several sets of various icons for our marketing & internal projects and more 💪. Following the principle of "Less is More" I create set of abstract visual elements that reflect the spirit of our company 🎯.

What do you think about them?

