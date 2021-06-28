Wanderline

Mississippi Fire Corps

Wanderline
Wanderline
  • Save
Mississippi Fire Corps vintage apparel river tree mountain fire crocodile brand linework lineart logo illustration design nature monoline line landscape branding badge adventure
Download color palette

Here's my linework, a vintage badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature landscape outdoor " Mississippi Fire Corps ".
Hope you enjoy it! Cheers! :)

----------------------------------------
Connect with us : wanderlinev@gmail.com
or support in :
https://www.fiverr.com/wanderline/create-line-art-badge-monoline-linework-vintage-retro-logo-illustration

Wanderline
Wanderline

More by Wanderline

View profile
    • Like