Tie-Dye Brushes for Procreate

Hi friends! Well, I'm finally getting around to translating (as best as possible) my photoshop brushes to Procreate! wheewwww! more work than I imagined adjusting them to work 'right' but I'm really happy with how my first finished set turned out, which was the Tie-Dye brushes, which have been a popular item on my site for Photoshop!

https://creatorscouture.com/collections/creative-tools-graphic-resources/products/procreate-tie-dye-watercolor-brushes