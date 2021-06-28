Fabian Arbor

Wacom Logo Rebrand

Fabian Arbor
Fabian Arbor
  • Save
Wacom Logo Rebrand colorful logo gradient logo famous logo rebrand wacom logo rebrand
Download color palette

I rebranded the Wacom logo - for fun! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Fabian Arbor
Fabian Arbor

More by Fabian Arbor

View profile
    • Like