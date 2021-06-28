🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbble! I wanna show you my new folio website)
I developed this project for a long time, and finally I ready to share it with you.
It’s only the first screen so far, but I will show you in the nearest future :)
Press "L" if you like it
You can chack here how it works
Portfolio | LinkedIn