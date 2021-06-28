Stanislav Bondar

Folio №3

Folio №3
Hi Dribbble! I wanna show you my new folio website)

I developed this project for a long time, and finally I ready to share it with you.
It’s only the first screen so far, but I will show you in the nearest future :)

Press "L" if you like it

You can chack here how it works

Portfolio | LinkedIn

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
