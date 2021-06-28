Indah Ratna Sari

Healthy Food Mobile Apps Concept

Healthy Food Mobile Apps Concept
Hello Y’all! 👋
This is my UI practice for Healthy Food Mobile Apps concept.
Hope you enjoy it guys and don't forget to press "L" If you love it. Feel free to leave your feedback🙂

3D Illustration by https://www.uplabs.com/galih141
Do you have a project you'd like to collaborate on? Email us at indahratnasari05@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
