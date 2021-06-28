🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Y’all! 👋
This is my UI practice for Healthy Food Mobile Apps concept.
Hope you enjoy it guys and don't forget to press "L" If you love it. Feel free to leave your feedback🙂
3D Illustration by https://www.uplabs.com/galih141
Do you have a project you'd like to collaborate on? Email us at indahratnasari05@gmail.com
