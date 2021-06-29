NFT Pack - Landing Page

Good Tuesday, Dribbble 👋

I keep experimenting with dark colors and a little brutal design. This product page has been created for a new contest where you can win a whole package of NFT. You can participate by following this link

While I'm experimenting in this style so There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🙂

All the best,

Vlad

———

I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com

Follow me:

Behance | Instagram