Dasha Shyf

FullCourtAI Mobile App UI/UX

Dasha Shyf
Dasha Shyf
Hire Me
  • Save
FullCourtAI Mobile App UI/UX colorful bright character splash branding illustration ux ui design layout
Download color palette

Hey guys,

FullCourt AI is a solution to a problem resolved in the mobile application which is synchronized with a physical mount. It allows you to shoot videos, edit them and create panoramic clips while watching the game! We have worked on this project from brand positioning to releasing the full live product to App Store.

If you want to check it out yourself go to download the app first and then let us know what you think 🙌

Say 'hi' to me on
Behance & Instagram

Stay tuned,
D

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Dasha Shyf
Dasha Shyf
Let's create new beginnings
Hire Me

More by Dasha Shyf

View profile
    • Like