Maycon Prasniewski

Ethnic diversity characters set

Ethnic diversity characters set vector illustration portrait mascot man woman animation ui ux illustration ill flat minimal vector shape simple cartoon character characters ethnic diversity
Set of characters developed for the Website Co company, a digital product agency based in England.

Working on the thin line between design and illustration.
