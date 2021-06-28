Landis Blair

The Refinement Tree

Landis Blair
Landis Blair
Hire Me
  • Save
The Refinement Tree childrens illustration tree animals artist ink hand drawn art artwork drawing illustration
Download color palette

This is another illustration from my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." www.landisblair.com

Landis Blair
Landis Blair
Pen and ink illustrator
Hire Me

More by Landis Blair

View profile
    • Like