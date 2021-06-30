The Sunny mobile application design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey friends!
A few weeks ago, I was traveling. I found that it might be challenging to book everything and arrange the trip in the best possible way. I put myself on the client’s side and cleaned the most client-oriented user flow. Then, I put together UX strategies from my favorite APPs, and later on, I added custom illustrations. Trip Time it’s a clean and neat UI designing App, with unique graphics and personal style.
My journey was good anyway, but it inspires me to create something different from Top notch travel Apps. What do you think about these screens?
