Taras Migulko

The Sunny mobile application design

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
The Sunny mobile application design application design screens screens mobile design app app design sceeens app design app application application design android app design android app mobile app sunglasses sun mobile screens mobile app design mobile design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey friends!
A few weeks ago, I was traveling. I found that it might be challenging to book everything and arrange the trip in the best possible way. I put myself on the client’s side and cleaned the most client-oriented user flow. Then, I put together UX strategies from my favorite APPs, and later on, I added custom illustrations. Trip Time it’s a clean and neat UI designing App, with unique graphics and personal style.
My journey was good anyway, but it inspires me to create something different from Top notch travel Apps. What do you think about these screens?

Just press **L** to get new summer vibe. ☀️😎☀️

Design — Figma

************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
************

I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

sunglasses.png
200 KB
Download
product.png
200 KB
Download
1.png
700 KB
Download
Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like