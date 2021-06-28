TravelApp Low-Fidelity Prototype Snapshot

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's a snapshot of the low-fidelity prototype I created for TravelApp on Adobe XD back in 2019. The result helped the engineering team and other stakeholders to understand the user-flow from signup to getting connected with other users in the app. Since this was just an MVP, we incorporated a lot of feedback-driven changes later on which improved the usability.