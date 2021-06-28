Capped X

Hidden Digits - Illusion Artwork Design

Capped X
Capped X
  • Save
Hidden Digits - Illusion Artwork Design digitalart design affinity designer negative space digits unique design clever typography hidden element artwork illusion illusion creative design imagination clever design typoraphy illustration graphic design gradients
Download color palette

So, this is unique and experimenting. As you can see this made up of 4 Fs. But wait, there's more to it. You can find at least 13 double digit numbers hidden in these Fs. How many can you find? Let me know in the comments ;)

Capped X
Capped X

More by Capped X

View profile
    • Like