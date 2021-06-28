Tedesco's Sauce Co. Packaging - Sneak Peek

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We've been working with Tedesco's Sauce Co. for a few months now and have been developing some exciting pieces for their brand! Here is a quick sneak peek at the Tedesco sauce jar labels and supporting graphics. We can't wait until we can show the full designs and some other fun pieces of packaging too! Until then, take a look at our 3D jar models made with Adobe Dimension, and our additional logo used on all sauce labels.