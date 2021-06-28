Kylie Bradshaw
Tedesco's Sauce Co. Packaging - Sneak Peek

Tedesco's Sauce Co. Packaging - Sneak Peek labels logo design brand design orange yellow food packaging sneak peek packaging illustration vector design typography brand identity visual design 3d logo branding graphic design
We've been working with Tedesco's Sauce Co. for a few months now and have been developing some exciting pieces for their brand! Here is a quick sneak peek at the Tedesco sauce jar labels and supporting graphics. We can't wait until we can show the full designs and some other fun pieces of packaging too! Until then, take a look at our 3D jar models made with Adobe Dimension, and our additional logo used on all sauce labels.

We design products & experiences to push your brand forward.
