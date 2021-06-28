Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yogatella

Summertime

Yogatella
Yogatella
Hire Me
  • Save
Summertime haircut product glasses portrait poster web design cute girl 2021 summer marketing drawing design vector branding ui digital illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Between client work, I felt like creating something super summer-ish.
Digital work created on my iPad (in procreate) I think it can serve so many products.

Yogatella
Yogatella
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Yogatella

View profile
    • Like