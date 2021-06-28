Nagita Sans Serif Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Nagitasans serif with simple, clean, and visual elegance. Specially designed for elegant-themed projects, perfectly suitable for creating simple, clean, lifestyle design such as logos, title, and magazine and more.