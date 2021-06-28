Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sanket Pal
indianpix

Defi landing page ui

Sanket Pal
indianpix
Sanket Pal for indianpix
Defi landing page ui sanket indian design studio indianpix product design defi landing page defi web design token landing page blockchain landing page blockchain product landing page crypto landing page crypto gradient blue theme minimal simple clean
Hello, World!
Happy to share our recent work in blockchain/crypto space.
Landing page exploration for one of the promising startups in Crypto DeFi Space
.
Our website: indianpix.co
.
Give your feedback and Press "L" for like
.
Hope you will like my design.
:envelope_with_arrow: We are available for new projects.
Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co
Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV

By Sanket Pal
indianpix
indianpix
Indian Design studio for Ui/Ux, blockchain &custom WordPress
