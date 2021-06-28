American Bison

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The majestic bison standing tall, adorned with a blanket to keep warm. The blanket features a tribal pattern which perfectly balances the bison’s rich brown coat.
Created in Adobe Draw & Adobe Illustrator with the final touches in Adobe Photoshop