Nick Budrewicz

Three Lions - England Logo

Nick Budrewicz
Nick Budrewicz
Hire Me
  • Save
Three Lions - England Logo cat euro 2020 soccer football red blue shield crest geometric lion england illustration vector branding negative space mark icon logo
Download color palette

Geometric England logo.

Getting ready for tomorrow's big game ⚽️________________________________________________

www.nickbuddesign.com

Behance | Instagram

Nick Budrewicz
Nick Budrewicz
Logo & identity designer with a penchant for football crests
Hire Me

More by Nick Budrewicz

View profile
    • Like