Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleksii Nikonov

Pricing page

Oleksii Nikonov
Oleksii Nikonov
  • Save
Pricing page interaction design illustartion flat clean art product business website web ux ui design branding app
Download color palette

This is "Pricing page" from one of my project, 3 different plans with lots of benefits. Please share with me your feedback :)

Oleksii Nikonov
Oleksii Nikonov

More by Oleksii Nikonov

View profile
    • Like