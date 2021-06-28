Katy Brooks

Magic Kingdom Symbols

Magic Kingdom Symbols
A 70s-inspired collage of the icons I designed for a Magic Kingdom symbol system, which was inspired by the EPCOT icons created by Norm Inouye.

