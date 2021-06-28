ForSureLetters

Edward (process)

ForSureLetters
ForSureLetters
Hire Me
  • Save
Edward (process) modern classy type personal aiga branding illustration custom signature unique process logolearn calligraphy script flow lettering
Edward (process) modern classy type personal aiga branding illustration custom signature unique process logolearn calligraphy script flow lettering
Download color palette
  1. Edward Dr.png
  2. Edward_dr.png

Logo process for a guitar player :)
The goal was to balance between signature style imperfection and clean consistency with a clear rhythm !

ForSureLetters
ForSureLetters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ForSureLetters

View profile
    • Like