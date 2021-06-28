Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sumona Akter

Minimalist logo

Sumona Akter
Sumona Akter
  • Save
Minimalist logo illustraton logo design flat logo minimal logo illustration icon branding vector logo illustrator design
Download color palette

Here is my new logo design.

I hope you will love the concept and the design! Please share your thinking about the design.

Contact for freelancer work

sumona3338@gmail.com

Follow me on

Behance

Sumona Akter
Sumona Akter

More by Sumona Akter

View profile
    • Like