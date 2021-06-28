Redesign Smart Orange

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello, made a redesign of the site made in a dark theme using a 3D model of orange. It symbolizes a company that looks bright, experienced and progressive, when scrolling down and using the effect of an explosion (see here: https://tympanus.net/Development/ExplodingObjects/index.html
).
Since the orange is smart, it shows what it consists of with an explosion, the free pieces symbolize the works in the portfolio with the opportunity to get acquainted and go directly to the main pages of the works.
In the background, the concept of particles is applied by design:
https://codepen.io/Zulgard/full/VwZyxgd
https://codepen.io/onlyant/full/KEXpPR