CloudLink - Logo Design

CloudLink - Logo Design tech graphic design brand identity cloud cloud storage cloud logo gradient logo gradient identity brand branding design logo logo design
Logo design for Cloudlink.

Cloudlink was a UK based cloud storage company aiming to provide the safe and most secure cloud-based data storage solution for large enterprises.

I designed this logo back in 2015 and the company ran with it until they ceased operating in 2020.

hello@jameschristmas.design
www.jameschristmas.design

Logo Design & Brand Identity.
