CloudLink - Logo Design

Logo design for Cloudlink.
Cloudlink was a UK based cloud storage company aiming to provide the safe and most secure cloud-based data storage solution for large enterprises.
I designed this logo back in 2015 and the company ran with it until they ceased operating in 2020.
Interested in working with me?
hello@jameschristmas.design
www.jameschristmas.design