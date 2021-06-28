Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Health Tracker App

Health Tracker App graphic design branding illustrator illustration ios interface applicationdesign creativeuidesign mobileapplication helathtrackapp healttrack health uidesign ux design user interface mobile app minimal mobile
Hello Dribbblers

Here is the concept of the health tracker app UI design.
I have used the latest dark mode with vibrant colors. Hope you guys will love it.
I would be highly grateful if you guys share feedback. 

Press "L" in the event that you like it.
Software used: Figma 
Font-family: Poppins
Contact me for any queries: hijemswood@gmail.com

