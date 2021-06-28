Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafael Negreiros

Harvest 🍃

Rafael Negreiros
Rafael Negreiros
Hire Me
  • Save
Harvest 🍃 design digitalart lifestyle foryou coffeelife coffeeart coffeelovers coffeetime coffeeshop cafe drawing procreate ipadpro illustration
Download color palette

Do you like a good coffee?

Have you ever imagined the whole process that this grain went through to reach your cup? There are many people involved, a lot of dedication, synchronicity of the land and ideal rainfall. A true orchestra of nature. Pure poetry to toast the best moments in life! And here I am trying to translate this whole process that I love into an illustration 😊☕️🖤

What did you think?

Rafael Negreiros
Rafael Negreiros
Digital Artist
Hire Me

More by Rafael Negreiros

View profile
    • Like