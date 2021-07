Do you like a good coffee?

Have you ever imagined the whole process that this grain went through to reach your cup? There are many people involved, a lot of dedication, synchronicity of the land and ideal rainfall. A true orchestra of nature. Pure poetry to toast the best moments in life! And here I am trying to translate this whole process that I love into an illustration ๐Ÿ˜Šโ˜•๏ธ๐Ÿ–ค

What did you think?