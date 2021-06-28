Element UI Kits

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello World!

As always, trying to create a visual interface to enhance my skills. In this case, I'll give you UI Kits for free on my Figma. Yes! I also used some of elements kit from someone's work, yet I modified and created by my own eventhough I used it for my references. Further, it will help you to design some of LMS (Learning Management System) by utilizing my kits.

So, mind if you guys hit "L" on your keyboard to appreciate a little of my shot?

For further information and if you mind sharing about UI/UX Design or kind of, don't hesitate to mail me here: hellodecemberfive@gmail.com
You can also download here: https://www.figma.com/community/file/991369301801050272/UI-Elements-LMS

