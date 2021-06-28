Let them eat cake!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some more vector illustrations with Adobe Illustrator on Ipad Pro! A friend of mine creates these beautiful and delicious cakes. So, she really inspired me for this one. If only this was REAL. Yum!