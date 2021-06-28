Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gio Vasadze
Holy Motors

Meama - Creative Coffee Company Website/UI

Gio Vasadze
Holy Motors
Gio Vasadze for Holy Motors
Hire Us
  • Save
Meama - Creative Coffee Company Website/UI interface animation landing page landing coffee coffee factory coffee capsule web animation web design ui animation user interface ui
Meama - Creative Coffee Company Website/UI interface animation landing page landing coffee coffee factory coffee capsule web animation web design ui animation user interface ui
Download color palette
  1. dribbble01.mp4
  2. dribbble04.png
  3. dribbble05.png

Out of nothing, Meama.

Meama is a creative coffee company based in Tbilisi, Georgia. We decided to trace the journey of a single coffee capsule backwards to showcase all the innovation it takes to turn the finest beans from around the world into the finest coffee.

Feel free to visit meama.ge

Check full project on Behance

Follow us on Instagram, Behance

Follow me on Instagram, Behance

Holy Motors
Holy Motors
Hire Us

More by Holy Motors

View profile
    • Like