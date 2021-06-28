Meama - Creative Coffee Company Website/UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Out of nothing, Meama.
Meama is a creative coffee company based in Tbilisi, Georgia. We decided to trace the journey of a single coffee capsule backwards to showcase all the innovation it takes to turn the finest beans from around the world into the finest coffee.
Feel free to visit meama.ge
Check full project on Behance
Follow us on Instagram, Behance
Follow me on Instagram, Behance