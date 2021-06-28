New Super Basic Icons 🐣

Hey,

It's finally here, the new version of Super Basic Icons.

This update is different. Nope, I didn't add a shit ton of icons.

Yes, it's still a small but neatly organized icon pack.

Super Basic Icons now includes 512 Icons in total, with 72 brand new icons.

Why so few icons added? Well, for me, it's impossible to add icons without rethinking the past ones. I think it's always better to fix your home instead of getting a new one.

The new pack features a new grid, shape improvements, and 512 rethought visual metaphors.

So yes, we'd redesigned each icon from the past version from scratch!

Super Basic Icons are still basic as fuck. And this gives me, as an SBI user, a huge room for experimentation when working on a UI project.

The common process of designing looks like this:

1. I need to add an Icon to the screen.

2. I drop the component either from Fimga or Sketch library.

3. I Detach it and edit the icon to fit my project.

It's simple as this. You can do whatever you want with this super clean set of vector icons. Enrich, adjust, and make it yours. No contribution is required!

SBI icons can match any GUI and looks the same beautiful on both light and dark backgrounds.

And, btw with this update, we're dropping the price from 16$ to only 8$.

Why? Because I know there are many more universal icon sets around, but not as soulful and minimal as SBI.

Get Super Basic Icons.