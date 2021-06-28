Julia

Hi-Fi Throwback typography vector design illustration weekday warmup spoongraphics
EP cover design with a late 80s blank VHS cassette vibe. Using Bahnschrift font. Inspired by Spoon Graphics' How To Create a Retro VHS Cassette Style Poster Design in Illustrator - YouTube: https://buff.ly/3cGFPDC.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
