MangoCrypt Wordmark - rough sketch

MangoCrypt Wordmark logo - rough sketch

An exploration screenshot from procreate for MangoCrypt logo. We did many sketches and explored different directions of logo. this snapshot is from wordmark direction.

Say Hi 👋:

DM or email for work inquiries.

kanhaiyasharma.id@gmail.com

_____

Let's Connect

💎 Instagram- Daily design & Logo grids.

✍🏻 Behance- Projects & Case studies.

📌 Medium- Share Experience & design resources.