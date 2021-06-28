Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kanhaiya Sharma

MangoCrypt Wordmark - rough sketch

MangoCrypt Wordmark - rough sketch custom type logotype identity designer brandmark type typeface graphic design handlettering encryption handmade craft typography mango wordmark grid logo branding minimalist logo designer modern logo logo design logo
MangoCrypt Wordmark logo - rough sketch

An exploration screenshot from procreate for MangoCrypt logo. We did many sketches and explored different directions of logo. this snapshot is from wordmark direction.

