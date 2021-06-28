Dancing school landing page made in @Fireart-d. Here you can explore different dancing styles, events, mentors, listen music from classes, join classes online!

∘

I used sweet colors to create atmoshere of special feeling when you dancing. Hope you enjoy it!

∘

Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching! ↯

∘

And don't forget to:

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram

You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog