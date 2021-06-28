Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fireart Studio

Dancing school landing page

Dancing school landing page icons design ui web illustration pictogram app landing page
Dancing school landing page made in @Fireart-d. Here you can explore different dancing styles, events, mentors, listen music from classes, join classes online!

I used sweet colors to create atmoshere of special feeling when you dancing. Hope you enjoy it!

Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching! ↯

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
