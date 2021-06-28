This is a Commission I made for someone over on Fiverr, I'm super happy with how it turned out, I'm not used to create this type of body, so it was a very fun experience over all.

The hardest part was fixing the sketch. Originally, this one had two characters in a very different position overall, but because my PC sucks we had to change everything. It took me a day and half to get somewhere closer to what the client was invisioning, but it's okay, I really don't mind fixing sketches, for me it's better than having to fix it later on. Besides, if the client is not content, i feel like i fail them as well, after all my job is to make your imagination come alive haha.

The rest of the process was super smooth and simple though. Choosing the primary colors and then the finishing touches took me a day and I personally loved the result !